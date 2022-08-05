Bimbisara Movie OTT Release Date and Platform Fixed

Today marks the theatrical debut of the much-anticipated socio-fantasy drama Bimbisara by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Mallidi Vashist wrote and directed it. The audience has been captivated by its great promotional content, which has also generated positive word-of-mouth.

In this case, the breaking news is that the movie's creators have established agreements with the OTT service ZEE5 in line with fashion. The platform has purchased Bimbisara's post-theatrical streaming rights for an enormous sum. A renowned OTT juggernaut approached Kalyan Ram a few days prior with an incredible offer for digital rights, but Kalyan Ram turned it down.

Additionally, if the film receives positive reviews following its theatrical debut, the entire team is planning to release it across all of India. The movie's main characters are Warina Hussain, Samyuktha Menon, and Catherine Tresa. However, the film's OTT release date will be announced per the reviews.