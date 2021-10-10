Birthday Girl Rakul Preet Singh Confirms Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani

Tollywood's ace actress Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her 31st birthday and turned a year older. Today is a special day to all her fans as she introduced her jackky bhagnani girlfriendto all her fans and received birthday wishes from all her fans and co-stars as well. Most of them showered the birthday love on her through social media and made the day turn into a fantastic one for this 'Konda Polem' actress. Presently, she is celebrating the day with double joy as her Konda Polem movie is also receiving a positive talk from all corners of Tollywood. Even she is garnering praises for her complete village girl avatar.

Well, first Jackky Bhagnani dropped a beautiful birthday post for his dear girlfriend Rakul and confirmed their special bond… Take a look!

In this pic, both these youngsters are seen holding hand in hand and are in all smiles. They are clicked from the back and are sported in modish outfits! Jacky showered his love on Rakul jotting down, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my @rakulpreet".

This post received millions of views and likes… Bollywood stars like Sophie Choudry, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Neeraja Kona, Pratralekhaa, Jacqueline, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajal Aggarwal, Nupur Sanon and others wished Rakul and also congratulated the beautiful couple!

Coming to Rakul Preet Singh, she also shared the same pic and thanked Jackky for his beautiful and lovely birthday wish… She wrote, "Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you!!! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani".

Even this post garnered millions of views and all the Tollywood and Bollywood friends of Rakul wished and congratulated her too.

Well, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra and Tara Sutaria wished Rakul through their Instagram Stories…

Tara Sutaria

Sidharth Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Bhumi Pednekar

Happy Birthday Rakul Preet… Do entertain us with your movies and enjoy your day to the core!