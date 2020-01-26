Birthday Special: Ravi Teja's 67th Movie Is Finalized

First of all, we wish our dear Mass Maharaja 'A Very Happy Birthday' and hope he continues his film journey with more and more movies. His latest movie 'Disco Raja' is released a couple of days ago and is doing good at ticket windows with decent collections.

Today, being this young actor's birthday we are surprising his fans with the announcement of his 67th film. PR B A Raju has posted this news on his Twitter account and made the fans of Ravi Teja to celebrate. Have a look at the tweet…

In the poster, the details of the new movie are announced along with the image of themodish look of Ravi Teja. The image shows Ravi Teja walking somewhere in the dark… This movie is being directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa and is produced by Koneru Satya Narayana and actor Havish under Havish Productions banner.

This movie will be the second movie for the production banner which has its muhurtam shot in February, 2020 and begins its regular shoot in March, 2020.