Bollywood actor politely rejected Megastar's 'Lucifer' remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently scored a blockbuster with 'Sye Raa' Narasimha Reddy movie has a bunch of high-budget films in his pipeline. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Aacharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva.

After wrapping up this project, Megastar is going to kick start the shooting of the much-awaited Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer' starring Mohan Lal. Rumors are coming out that the makers are considering 'Bireddy' as the title of the film. On an interesting note, the makers reportedly considered Bollywood director and actor Anurag Kashyap to play the main antagonist role in the film. But Anurag Kashyap who has been busy with a bunch of projects has politely rejected the offer. So, the makers are now in search for a strong antagonist for the film.

Mohan Raja is helming this project. Surekha Konidela is presenting this film whereas Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films and NVR Films banners are bankrolling this project. SS Thaman is composing tunes for the film.