Boney Kapoor Supports Allu Arjun Over Sandhya Theatre Incident

Hyderabad: Renowned Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has extended his support to Allu Arjun amidst the controversy surrounding the Sandhya Theatre incident. Speaking in an interview, Kapoor emphasized that blaming the actor for the unfortunate events is unwarranted.

“There is no need to hold Allu Arjun solely responsible for what happened. For stars like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Allu Arjun, massive crowds are a common sight on the first day of their film releases. On that day, thousands had gathered at the theatre, many seeing such a large crowd for the first time. Holding Allu Arjun accountable for an unforeseen incident is unfair,” Kapoor remarked.

The Sandhya Theatre incident, which saw an overwhelming turnout of fans during a film release, led to a chaotic situation, raising safety concerns. Boney Kapoor’s comments highlight the challenges faced by theaters and the need for better crowd management during high-profile screenings.

Kapoor’s support has resonated with fans, adding a balanced perspective to the ongoing debate. Authorities are expected to review the situation to ensure smoother experiences for moviegoers in the future.