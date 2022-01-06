Breaking News: Mahesh Babu Tests Positive For Covid-19

The deadly Covid-19 is once again spreading in the country… After facing the tough phases of the first and second wave of this dangerous virus, now the country is all set to face the dangerous third wave too. As the positive cases are doubling in the country, even a few Bollywood and Tollywood actors are getting in contact with it. Off late, Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu also announced that he tested positive for this deadly virus and is isolated at his home.

Mahesh Babu shared this bad news with all his fans through the social media page… Take a look!

This note reads, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the precautions, I've tested positive for Covod-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the Covid norms and stay safe!"

Well, Mahesh Babu along with his family flew to Dubai a few days ago to celebrate the New Year! He also met Trivikram, Naga Vamsi and SS Thaman to discuss about his next movie… But unfortunately now he is in isolation. He also took a small break from the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie shooting as he needs to undergo a small surgery.

Speaking about Sarkaru Vaari Pata movie, it is being helmed by Parasuram and is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. This movie has Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress while Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthrakani are roped in to play prominent roles.

Coming to the crew details of Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, SS Thaman is roped in to tune the songs while R Madhi is handling the cinematography section and editing is done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 1st April, 2022 i.e in this summer!