Breaking News: Rajamouli's Magnum Opus RRR Movie New Release Date Is Out!

With the postponement of the release date of RRR, most of the movie buffs got disappointed! Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, most of the state governments imposed restrictions and thus, theatres are shutting down or opened with half capacity. Thus, makers will not get those grand openings as expected and when it comes to the Pan-Indian movies, it is hard to reach the expectations of the audience. Thus the makers of RRR also took a tough decision to push it ahead from the Pongal season! But now, they have dropped the new release date and treated all the fans of Ram Charan, Junior NTR and especially the movie buffs who are eagerly awaiting to witness the movie in the theatres.

#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/Vbydxi6yqo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2022

Along with sharing the new poster of the RRR movie, the makers unveiled the new release date… "#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022".

The note also reads, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all the theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March, 2022. Otherwise, RRR movie will release on 28th April, 2022!"

With this post, RRR makers announced two release dates and left the options to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. If everything goes well, then this Summer will be a grand one for the film industry.

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed this news and shared it with all his fans… Take a look!

He wrote, "#BreakingNews... 'RRR' RELEASE DATE: OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM PRODUCERS... 18 March or 28 April... Two dates blocked by the team... Read on...".

Speaking about the movie, Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan Teja is essaying the role of a cop Ram in this movie and will also be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Coming to Junior NTR, he will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are roped in to play important characters in this movie. Both Ram and Bheem will fight for their country against the British army!

Jakkana Rajamouli directed this magnum opus and DVV Danayya produced it under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also essayed the prominent roles in this fantasy drama.

RRR movie was scheduled to hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 ahead of the Sankranthi festival in the theatres. Speaking about the movie, Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan Teja is essaying the role of a cop Ram in this movie and will also be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Coming to Junior NTR, he will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are roped in to play important characters in this movie. Both Ram and Bheem will fight for their country against the British army!

Jakkana Rajamouli directed this magnum opus and DVV Danayya produced it under his home banner DVV Entertainments. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson also essayed the prominent roles in this fantasy drama.