Breaking News: Samantha And Naga Chaitanya Announce Their Divorce

Here is the big news for the day… Finally, making all the rumours and speculations true, Tollywood's power couple Samantha and Chaitanya Akkineni have announced their divorce news to all their fans! Chay took to his Instagram page and shared a long note stating that he and Sam are parting ways and asked the media and fans to support them and urged them to give them the private space…



This post reads, "'To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Even Samantha also dropped the same note on her Instagram page and asked her fans and friends to support her during this tough time…

The speculations regarding their rumours started since Samantha dropped Akkieni name from her social media handles. From then there were a lot of rumours doing rounds in the film circles about their divorce. But neither of them responded. But today, finally, the news is out and it is definitely a sad one for all the fans of this cute couple! Hope they stay happy and move on in their lives.

This cute couple got hitched on 6th October 2017 in a gala way and made their fans always happy sharing the couple pics on their Instagram pages.