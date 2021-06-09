Bromance between young heroes Nikhil and Sirish

We all know that the younger bunch of Tollywood heroes are quite close to each other. They share a good bond and often get spotted together at various events. Recently, the Allu family's young hero Sirish revealed a special secret that he shared with Nikhil.



We all know, that Nikhil got married to Dr. Pallavi last year during the lockdown. They dated prior to the marriage and Sirish revealed while wishing Nikhil on his birthday that he was the third wheel on Nikhil and Pallavi's first date. In fact, Sirish was the one to whom Nikhil opened up about his relationship during his dating days. Nikhil replied by saying that Sirish is the best wingman ever. As we know, Nikhil is currently working on '18 Pages' which is produced under Sirish's home banner 'GA2 Pictures'.



Sukumar wrote the story and screenplay while Palnati Surya Pratap is the film's director. Anupama Parameswaran is the heroine in this film and insiders say that the camaraderie of Nikhil and Sirish is the reason behind 'GA2 Pictures' producing this flick.

