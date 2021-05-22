 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Buchi Babu to direct another young mega hero?

Buchi Babu to direct another young mega hero?
x

Buchi Babu to direct another young mega hero?

Highlights

After the massive success of Uppena, director Buchi Babu Sana planned a film with Jr NTR

ADVERTISEMENT

After the massive success of Uppena, director Buchi Babu Sana planned a film with Jr NTR. But, the project is going to take some time to get materialized. Only after wrapping up RRR, NTR30 and NTR31, NTR will be able to work with Buchi Babu. The director has decided to take up another project in the meantime.

If the reports are true, Buchi Babu Sana is planning to direct Kalyan Dhev who made his debut with the film Vijetha in 2018. The actor is busy with his second film Super Machi which will release soon. The actor also started another film Kinnerasani.

Buchi could be directing the hero's 4th film. As of now, the talks are going on and nothing has been confirmed yet. The complete details of the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for the official confirmation on the same.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X