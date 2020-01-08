Trending :
Butta Bomma promo excels in every aspect

The promo of Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released today and it is garnering very good response.

The subtle chemistry between the lead pair Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde was showcased in the promo and it pleasing to the eye. Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics and Armaan Malik's magical voice add more value to Thaman's composition.

Allu Arjun's styling, his dance moves, the attire, Pooja's beautiful looks, appealing sets, you name it, the promo of Butta Bomma has it. It has excelled in every aspect.

The super success of the audio album has built a solid platform for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is releasing on January 12th,2020


