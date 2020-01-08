"Butta Bomma" Song Teaser Is Out

Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo…' is ready to hit the screens on 12th January, 2020. As the release date is only a few days away, the makers are in full swing when it comes to promotions.

As all the lyrical videos of songs are released, they have bagged millions of views and made this movie stand as biggest musical hit of the year.

Today, the makers have released the song promo of "Butta Bomma…" song. Here is the post for you… Have a look!





#ButtaBomma Song Teaser ... hope you all like the song , visuals & the steps ... many more surprises in the full song . See you in the theatres from jan 12th ... https://t.co/JT46kMy3aQ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 8, 2020

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo is Pongal special movie which is directed by Trivikram. Having a star cast of Tabu, Vennela Kishore, Sushanth, Navdeep Tanikella Bharani and Sachin Khedkar, this movie is a complete entertainer.

Bagging U/A by sensor board, this movie is Allu Arjun pinned all his hopes on this movie as his last movie 'Na Peru Surya – Na Illu India' has bombed at the ticket window.







