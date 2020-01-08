Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

"Butta Bomma" Song Teaser Is Out

"Butta Bomma" Song Teaser Is Out
Highlights

Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo…' is ready to hit the screens on 12th January, 2020.

Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo…' is ready to hit the screens on 12th January, 2020. As the release date is only a few days away, the makers are in full swing when it comes to promotions.

As all the lyrical videos of songs are released, they have bagged millions of views and made this movie stand as biggest musical hit of the year.

Today, the makers have released the song promo of "Butta Bomma…" song. Here is the post for you… Have a look!


Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo is Pongal special movie which is directed by Trivikram. Having a star cast of Tabu, Vennela Kishore, Sushanth, Navdeep Tanikella Bharani and Sachin Khedkar, this movie is a complete entertainer.

Bagging U/A by sensor board, this movie is Allu Arjun pinned all his hopes on this movie as his last movie 'Na Peru Surya – Na Illu India' has bombed at the ticket window.



Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top