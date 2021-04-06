Buzz: Chiranjeevi on board for #RC15?

Tollywood: Megapower star Ram Charan who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie RRR is all set to join hands with maverick direction Shankar for his upcoming movie. Tentatively titled as #RC15, an interesting update about the movie is now doing the rounds on the Internet.

If the buzz is to be believed, then Megastar Chiranjeevi is going to play a crucial role in RC 15. Apparently, the script needs a noted actor to play a key role and the makers wanted to rope in Chiranjeevi for the character. It seems like Chiru's role will come in a crucial situation in the film and will have a lot of prominence. It seems like the makers have already approached megastar and also got his nod.

We already know that Ramcharan is going to play a guest role in Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' movie and now Chiranjeevi is on board for Ram Charan. The duo heroes are going to give an eye feast for all the Mega fans. Touted to be a political thriller, Ram Charan is going to play the role of chief minister in this movie.