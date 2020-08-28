Buzz: Prabhas and Allu Arjun in a multistarrer

Prabhas is a National star who is on-demand now. With a film progressing, the actor also has two more films which will begin soon. Interestingly, he is still in talks for more films. Dil Raju is the front-runner, showing interest to do a film with the actor. is a National star who is on-demand now. With a film progressing, the actor also has two more films which will begin soon. Interestingly, he is still in talks for more films. Dil Raju is the front-runner, showing interest to do a film with the actor.

Dil Raju has dates of Prabhas and he is planning a film for a long time now. Dil Raju is unable to find the right subject that impresses the actor. On the other side, the producer also has the dates of Allu Arjun with him. Since ICON is not happening, Dil Raju wants to use the dates of Allu Arjun and Prabhas for a single film.

With both the actors already busy, Dil Raju wants to take the film to the floors in 2022. The hunt for the right script is currently going on.