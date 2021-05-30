Casting issues for Chiru's 'Lucifer' remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi is whose awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva. He also has a big lineup of projects in his pipeline.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to star in the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer' starring Mohanlal. Mohan Raja is on board to helm this project and the fans are super excited to watch the film in the theatres. But as per the latest reports, the makers are currently facing so many issues for roping in a perfect heroine to play the female lead role in the movie.

Apparently, the makers were in talks with heroines like Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh but as the shooting got postponed because of the second wave of coronavirus and the dates of these actresses also but busy, it has now become a major headache for Mohan Raja to find the female lead for the film.

As the makers should also keep Chiranjeevi's age in their mind before getting a heroine on board, it has become a big task for them to cast a heroine.