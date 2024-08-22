Celebrate Chiranjeevi’s 69th Birthday with Top Hits on Aha OTT

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 69 on August 22, and fans are excited to celebrate. Special events include blood donation drives, “paal-abhishekam” ceremonies, and the re-release of his hit film Indra in theatres across Telugu states.

To join in the celebration, Aha OTT has a special lineup of Chiranjeevi’s popular films. Here’s what you can watch:

1. Sam-Jam: Check out Chiranjeevi in Sam-Jam and his appearance in the finale of Telugu Indian Idol 3.

2. Mrugaraju: A 2001 action-drama where Chiranjeevi plays dual roles with a mix of action and comedy.

3. Big Boss: A 2006 film featuring Chiranjeevi in a dramatic and entertaining role.

4. Mechanic Alludu: This 1993 film shows Chiranjeevi as a funny and romantic mechanic.

5. Gharana Mogudu: A 1992 comedy-drama highlighting Chiranjeevi’s great timing and charm.

6. Gang Leader: A 1991 action film where Chiranjeevi plays a vigilante leader.

7. Kondaveeti Donga: In this 1990 film, Chiranjeevi is a Robin Hood-like character, offering both action and fun.

8. Lankeshwarudu: A 1989 movie where Chiranjeevi takes on a heroic role inspired by the Ramayana.

9. Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu: This 1989 comedy-drama shows Chiranjeevi’s skill in handling different genres.

10. Pasivadi Pranam: A 1984 classic featuring Chiranjeevi as a dedicated hero.

11. Kondaveeti Raja: A 1986 action film where Chiranjeevi plays a brave and noble character.

Aha also presents special content including Chiranjeevi’s chats with Rajeev Masand and Swapna Dutt from the South Indian Film Festival.