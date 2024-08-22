Live
Celebrate Chiranjeevi’s 69th Birthday with Top Hits on Aha OTT
Megastar Chiranjeevi turned 69 on August 22, and fans are excited to celebrate. Special events include blood donation drives, “paal-abhishekam” ceremonies, and the re-release of his hit film Indra in theatres across Telugu states.
To join in the celebration, Aha OTT has a special lineup of Chiranjeevi’s popular films. Here’s what you can watch:
1. Sam-Jam: Check out Chiranjeevi in Sam-Jam and his appearance in the finale of Telugu Indian Idol 3.
2. Mrugaraju: A 2001 action-drama where Chiranjeevi plays dual roles with a mix of action and comedy.
3. Big Boss: A 2006 film featuring Chiranjeevi in a dramatic and entertaining role.
4. Mechanic Alludu: This 1993 film shows Chiranjeevi as a funny and romantic mechanic.
5. Gharana Mogudu: A 1992 comedy-drama highlighting Chiranjeevi’s great timing and charm.
6. Gang Leader: A 1991 action film where Chiranjeevi plays a vigilante leader.
7. Kondaveeti Donga: In this 1990 film, Chiranjeevi is a Robin Hood-like character, offering both action and fun.
8. Lankeshwarudu: A 1989 movie where Chiranjeevi takes on a heroic role inspired by the Ramayana.
9. Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu: This 1989 comedy-drama shows Chiranjeevi’s skill in handling different genres.
10. Pasivadi Pranam: A 1984 classic featuring Chiranjeevi as a dedicated hero.
11. Kondaveeti Raja: A 1986 action film where Chiranjeevi plays a brave and noble character.
Aha also presents special content including Chiranjeevi’s chats with Rajeev Masand and Swapna Dutt from the South Indian Film Festival.