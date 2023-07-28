‘Chanuvuga Chusina’ from ‘Peddha Kapu-1’ gives a pleasant feel

Director Srikanth Addala is known for creating movies with soul-stirring melodies, and his latest film “Peddha Kapu-1,” starring Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava, is no exception. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations, who previously delivered the blockbuster “Akhanda,” the movie’s music is scored by Mickey J Meyer, and the promo of the first single received a good response.









The full song, ‘Chanuvuga Chusina,’ was recently released, showcasing the romantic chemistry between the lead pair and their beautiful love story. Once again, Mickey J Meyer has worked his magic in creating a soulful melody that hits all the right notes, with enchanting vocals by Anurag Kalyana Kulkarni and Chaitra Ambadipudi. The lyrics, by Kalyanachakravarthy Tripuraneni, beautifully depict the inner feelings of the couple.





The chemistry between Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava is lovely and the visuals are soothing. With its chartbuster potential, the song will surely be a hit among audiences.





Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer, Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, and Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie. India’s leading action director, Peter Heins, supervises the fight sequences, while Raju Sundaram is the choreographer.