Child Actor Turned Hero Vishva Karthikeya Completes 20 Years In TFI

Vishva Karthikeya who started his film career as a child artist and worked with several top stars completed 20 years as an actor in the Telugu film industry. Vishva got to work with Balakrishna, Rajasekhar, Bapu, Rajendra Prasad, etc. As a child artist, he starred in almost 50 films, including Gorintaku, Janaki Weds Sriram, Vishnu, Letha Manasulu, Shiva Shankar, Adhinayakudu, etc. He has won several awards, which include the Nandi Award, the International Film Festival Award, and the State Award for Meritorious Achievement.

As a lead actor, Vishva Karthikeya proved his talent in films like Jai Sena, Kalaposhakulu, and Allantha Doorana. This young hero is presently doing an intense, emotional, and action-packed film Kaliyugam Pattanamlo.

Dr. K. Chandra Obul Reddy, G. Maheswara Reddy, and Kattam Ramesh of Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations Production are jointly producing the movie, where Ayushi Patel is the heroine. Debutant Ramakanth Reddy is helming the movie.

The title poster of Kaliyugam Pattanamlo impressed one and all. The shoot of the movie is progressing at a brisk pace. The entire shoot will be wrapped up in a single schedule.

While Ajay Arasada is providing the music for this movie, Charan Madhavaneni handles the cinematography, Garry BH is the editor and Ravi is the art director.

Let’s congratulate Vishva Karthikeya on the occasion of completing 20 years in TFI.