Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha to visit Pawan Kalyan's son in Singapore
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are set to visit Pawan Kalyan’s son, Mark Shankar, in Singapore, in what is the latest development following a previous fire accident involving the young man.
Though the incident itself took place some time ago, concern for Mark’s well-being continues, prompting close family members to extend their support in person. Chiranjeevi and Surekha are expected to fly to Singapore shortly to meet their nephew and spend time with him during his recovery.
Mark Shankar, who was reportedly injured in a fire mishap in Singapore, has since been under medical supervision. While Pawan Kalyan had earlier rushed to be by his son's side, the family's continued involvement underscores the deep familial bond within the Konidela household.