Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust launches online services

Hyderabad: 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi-led Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust on Monday launched its online services. His son Ramcharan launched a website to offer online services of the trust.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the trust had launched the website to extend their blood bank and eye bank services to more areas and more people. The website would be available in 25 languages. He was very happy that the trust had been offering its services for a very long time.

Ramcharan also launched another website in the name of his father entitled K. Chiranjeevi, which will have all details related to the struggles faced by his father from his early days till earning the status of the megastar.

Commenting about the website, Ramcharan said it provides all information about the movies done by his father, songs , directors and producers, who worked with him.