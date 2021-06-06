Chiranjeevi voice over raises expectations on Mohan Babu’s ‘Son of India’

After a couple of years, dialogue king Mohan Babu is back on the big screens with his "Son of India" movie. All his fans are in a celebratory mood as they are going to witness their favourite iconic actor in a complete lead role after many years. Kollywood's ace actor Suriya has released the teaser of this action movie and surprised all his fans too. Being a complete one-man show, Mohan Babu once again proved his mettle with his small glimpse.



Going with the teaser, it all starts with the voice-over of Chiranjeevi as he introduces Mohan Babu. The "Pedarayudu" actor was in numerous avatars in this teaser. Right from Police officer to the watchman and the political leader to rowdy, he essayed many characters and also made the teaser worth watching with his ultimate and powerful dialogue delivery.

Well, there is an interesting incident that happened when Mohan Babu requested Chiranjeevi for the voice over. Vishnu Manchu who is producing this movie shared it with all his fans and showcased Chiru's generous nature. Explaining the incident, Mohan Babu said, "We needed a voiceover and just when we were thinking who could be the ideal one, Vishnu suggested Chiru's name. I called him up and asked him for the voice over. He just asked in how many days you need it. I informed him in about 10 days. But Chiru wanted to surprise me and without intimating me or Vishnu, he booked a dubbing theatre on his own on the third day to do the voiceover. Somehow I got to know and so I sent Vishnu. Chiru was surprised and asked Vishnu why did he come? Who else can have such a great heart? I thank Chiru from the bottom of my heart."

"Son of India" movie is being directed by Diamond Ratna Babu under Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory banners. Mohan Babu will be seen as seasonal Chief Minister of the state essaying the role of Virupaksha.