Live
- Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20
- PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk During His US Visit
- Dharma Reddy has right to talk against me, says Konda Murali
- SEB destroys 1,400 litres of liquid jaggery in Vizag
- Congress protest against Central Govt for denying rice We are determined to make a hunger free state: DCM Shivakumar
- 54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report
- Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao announces Jai Telugu party in AP
- Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests
- Approver in Viveka murder case booked for assaulting minor
- Foreigners enjoy food at Indira Rasoi
Chiranjeevi welcomes ‘Little Mega Princess’
Highlights
Earlier today, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with a baby girl. The news has brought joy to the families of the...
Earlier today, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with a baby girl. The news has brought joy to the families of the couple and has delighted their fans.
Megastar Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, took to his Twitter profile to share the happy news. He posted, ‘Welcome Little Mega Princess!! Your arrival has spread cheer among the millions in the Mega Family, just as much as it has made the blessed parents Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela, and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!’ The tweet quickly went viral, and fans of the father-son duo also shared their congratulatory wishes to the mega couple.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS