Chiranjeevi welcomes ‘Little Mega Princess’

Earlier today, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with a baby girl. The news has brought joy to the families of the couple and has delighted their fans.


Megastar Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, took to his Twitter profile to share the happy news. He posted, ‘Welcome Little Mega Princess!! Your arrival has spread cheer among the millions in the Mega Family, just as much as it has made the blessed parents Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela, and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!’ The tweet quickly went viral, and fans of the father-son duo also shared their congratulatory wishes to the mega couple.

