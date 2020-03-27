 Top
Chiranjeevi's wishes for Ram Charan's birthday

ChiranjeeviMegastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Mega Power Star Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today and on this occasion, a lot of people have already sent him wishes. RRR team is planning for a special surprise video on his birthday and there are several other plans too, being made on the special day.

Interestingly, Megastar Chiranjeevi who made his debut on social media has posted a cute picture on social media and extended his best wishes to Charan which is currently trending viral.

"I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. ‪It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the #WorldTheatreDay 27th March - 'Prapancha 'Rangasthala' dinotsavam' ! He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan 's birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! ‬‪#ThrowbackPic"

