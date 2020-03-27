Chiranjeevi's wishes for Ram Charan's birthday

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today and on this occasion, a lot of people have already sent him wishes. RRR team is planning for a special surprise video on his birthday and there are several other plans too, being made on the special day.

Interestingly, Megastar Chiranjeevi who made his debut on social media has posted a cute picture on social media and extended his best wishes to Charan which is currently trending viral.

"I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. ‪It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the #WorldTheatreDay 27th March - 'Prapancha 'Rangasthala' dinotsavam' ! He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan 's birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! ‬‪#ThrowbackPic"

Many many happy returns of the day to my brother @AlwaysRamCharan . May this new year bring more happiness and success into your life . Wish I could see you today 💔but for greater good we are in isolation . #HBDRamcharan — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2020





@AlwaysRamCharan Happy Birthday Mithrama :) May ur Good heart and soul be blessed for next 100 years to come :) Love u babai ❤️❤️ welcome to twitter 🤗 #HappyBirthdayRamCharan #HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN #HBDRamcharan #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/NJCy0SAhnZ — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 27, 2020





Birthday wishes to one of the sweetest Superstars of Telugu Cinema, Mega Powerstar #RamCharan. Thank you for everything sir. @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/PLnNWfPdSg — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 26, 2020





Wishing a very happy birthday to the wonderful actor, successful producer, and brilliant business man Mr. @AlwaysRamCharan.🎂

Have a spectacular year ahead and all the best for #RRR.👍🏻#HBDRamcharan #HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN pic.twitter.com/ryOHle3HjN — Ganta Srinivasa Rao (@Ganta_Srinivasa) March 26, 2020





Here is wishing the young Cub, a Happy Birthday ! Your humility and affection to one and all, is quite endearing. May the force be with you 🎉@AlwaysRamCharan#HBDRamcharan#HappyBirthdayRamCharan pic.twitter.com/pyXcTuqeqR — PVP (@PrasadVPotluri) March 27, 2020





Wish you a very happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan may god bless you with loads of happiness,love and health. A major #throwback to one of the shoots that we all went for... #HBDRamcharan #HBDRoyalRAMCHARAN pic.twitter.com/i2JYC4T9Wt — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 27, 2020





Brothers From Different Mothers 😍

Best Example of BrotherHood 🙏



Happiest Birthday @AlwaysRamCharan and Welcome to Twitter World ! pic.twitter.com/ss7IHfdQNm — Bunny - Youth Icon Of South India (@BunnyYouthIcon) March 27, 2020











