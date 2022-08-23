Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra Teaser Is Out

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Chiyaan Vikram can essay any role with much ease. His Aparichitudu, I and Raavan movie are the best examples. Now, once again he picked up a challenging role for his upcoming movie 'Cobra'. The title itself grabbed the attention and the teaser which is trending on social media now, showcased him a complete unique avatar.

Chiyaan Vikram and the makers along with the director Ajay shared the Cobra teaser on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, the makers also wrote, "Here comes the #CobraTelugu Teaser ! http://bit.ly/CobraTeluguTeaser @chiyaan @arrahman @AjayGnanamuthu @7ScreenStudio @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 @roshanmathew22 @NVR_Cinemaoffl #CobraFromAugust31 #Cobra".

Going with the teaser, Chiyaan Vikram is introduced as a great mathematician and he will be seen doing all the crimes using his intelligence. His dialogue, "Every problem has a mathematical solution" elevates the teaser and he looked cool with bob cut hairstyle! Former cricketer Irrfan Pathan is the antagonist in the movie and he is all determined to catch Vikram aka Cobra. Vikram's unique appeals in the movie make us go aww… So, we need to wait and watch how will Vikram manage to escape from the Police officials and what is the motive behind his crimes.

Earlier the makers dropped the awe-inspiring first look poster of Cobra and we definitely fall short of words looking at 7 different characters of Vikram.

• A modish man with a printed tee and stylish sunnies…

• A fat man with a surprised emoticon face…

• The third one is an old man with a full of beard and moustache going with a laughing face…

• This one in an intense emotion… Vikram in a bob-cut hairdo with a small tie-up at the back. His toned body and shouting emotion are awesome…

• The fifth one is wowsome with magician look in all white embroidered outfit and salt-pepper look…

• The sixth one is also interesting with a mass avatar with a white and white outfit.

• Finally, the seventh one is also a baffling face with businessman attire.

Cobra has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame as the female lead here Vikram will essay the role of an ace mathematician. This movie also stands as a debut one for former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. It also has an ensemble cast of Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi and K. S. Ravikumar.

Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and is produced by Lalith Kumar under Seven Screen Studios and Viacomm 18 Studios banners. A R Rahman tuned the songs and Siva Kumar Vijayan handled the cinematography department. This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 31st August, 2022!