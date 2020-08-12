Confirmed: Akhil Akkineni with Chiranjeevi's director?

Akhil Akkineni has acted in three films as a lead hero but all of them failed to do well at the box office. Now, he is planning to strike hard with his upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, this movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The latest reports reveal that Akhil also gave a nod to his next film. has acted in three films as a lead hero but all of them failed to do well at the box office. Now, he is planning to strike hard with his upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, this movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The latest reports reveal that Akhil also gave a nod to his next film.

According to the sources, Akhil okayed a project with director Surender Reddy. Apparently, the actor liked the script narrated by Surender Reddy and agreed to do it. Even Nagarjuna gave his approval to the project. Surender Reddy is now making a few changes in the story.

If everything falls in place, this movie will go on the floors early next year. The cast and the crew will get confirmed soon. An official announcement will be made once the project is ready to go on the floors. Surender Reddy's last project was the 2019 period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.