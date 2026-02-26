Milk safety under scanner in Tirupati after MP’s warning

Tirupati: Amid rowing concern over adulterated milk in the state, Tirupati Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Maddila Gurumoorthy has alerted district officials and called for strict action to protect public health.

Stating that people’s health is of utmost importance, the MP said there should be no negligence in matters related to food safety. The District Food Safety Officer was asked to immediately conduct special inspections in areas where there is suspicion of adulterated milk or food products being sold in Tirupati district.

In a letter addressed to the Tirupati District Collector, the MP urged the authorities to treat the issue as a top priority. He suggested launching a special drive against the manufacture, storage, transport and sale of adulterated food items. If necessary, task force teams should be formed for continuous monitoring and recommended cancellation of licenses for traders who repeatedly violate food safety rules.

The MP instructed officials to carry out surprise inspections at Anganwadi centres, milk collection centres, dairies, hotels, sweet shops and tea stalls. He said milk samples should be collected and tested in laboratories to confirm quality. If adulteration is proved, strict legal action must be taken against those responsible. “Those who play with public health should not be spared under any circumstances,” he averred.

The MP also appealed to the public to remain alert and complain to the District Food Safety Officer or the District Consumer Information Centre when adulteration in milk purchased from shops or supplied to homes is suspected.

Following the MP’s instructions, the District Food Safety Officer Maddileti and his team conducted surprise inspections at several cow and buffalo milk sale centres in Tirupati city, including areas around Annarao Circle, Reservoir Road and ISKCON Road on Wednesday. The inspections were carried out under the supervision of District Food Safety Officer Maddileti and Jagadeesh, along with National Consumer Associations Federation representative Dr Haribabu and District Consumer Association President P Raja Reddy.

During the inspections, officials conducted preliminary tests using iodine and soybean powder methods. In one shop, traces of starch powder were detected, while in another shop, milk was found to be diluted with water during initial examination. However, samples from all milk sale centres have been collected and sent to the State Food Safety and Anti-Adulteration Laboratory for detailed analysis.

Authorities warned that if laboratory tests confirm that the products are unsafe or harmful to health, vendors will face strict penalties under the Food Safety Act. The punishment may include fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment of up to one year. Officials advised all vendors to follow the law strictly and ensure supply of safe and quality milk to consumers.