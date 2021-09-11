Contestants pick Vishwa as best and Jessie as worst performers

Bigg Boss season 5 took off to an interesting start with drama and emotions flying high right from day 1. From Lahari Shari's truce with Hamida and Anchor Ravi's emotional connection with other contestants, the audience were eager to watch what happened on day 4.



The night continued from when RJ Kajal was nominated to stay awake for the whole night. Lahari Shari and Sreerama Chandra forgot to wake her up along with them and hence the buzzer was sounded twice waking all the other contestants. The fourth thunder struck when the contestants were all discussing the events happening between Shanmukh and Lobo. Hamida successfully placed her hand on the palm scanner and was called into the Power Room. Bigg Boss gave Hamida a task where she had to nominate one contestant and the nominated person is ineligible to become a captain for the restof the season. Hamida nominated Priya. All the four winners of 'Shakti Choopara Dimbaka' task were given the final task for captaincy. The task involved Vishwa, Maanas, Siri and Hamida riding bycycle which triggered a bulb in front of them. If the contestant slowed down or stopped cycling, the bulb would go off and thereby disqualified. Priya was nominated as the sanchalak for this challenge. The remaining contestants can spoil other contestants efforts.

The challenge saw RJ Kajal spoiling Vishwa's chances by spilling oil on his bicycle and ruckus followed. Siri eventually won the challenge and was made the first captain for the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. A clash between RJ Kajal and other housemates started and the episode ended with some mixed emotions.

The Day 5 episode started with Priyanka giving a flower to Maanas and asks him to keep it till he becomes the captain. Housemates started fight over cooking and cleaning works which even the captain is not able to sort out as different people have a different perspective. Later, housemates celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by performing special puja. Many contestants get emotional as they miss their family members on festival.

Bigg Boss returns Ravi and Priya's clothes and informs them about the luxury budget task which is to be performed by breaking the pots. Sree Rama Chandra and Vishwa successfully win 9 luxury items. Later, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to announce the best and worst performers for the week. While Vishwa was voted best performer, Jaswanth was given the worst performer tag. Bigg Boss ordered Jaswanth to go to jail. Exchange of words between Priyanka and Uma heated the house atmosphere. Later, remaining housemates tried to sort it out.