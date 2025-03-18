Court - State vs A Nobody Hits Box Office, Set for Netflix Release

The Telugu courtroom drama Court - State vs A Nobody, co-produced by actor Nani, has been performing well at the box office since its release on March 14. Directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh, the film has been appreciated for its gripping narrative and strong performances, drawing significant attention from audiences.

Fans anticipating the film’s digital release can expect it to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. The platform has secured the movie’s digital rights for Rs 8 crore, as per reports from 123Telugu. Court - State vs A Nobody will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Netflix, in an official social media post, confirmed the acquisition, stating, “The truth is on trial, and one lawyer is determined to prove it. Court: State vs A Nobody coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi after its theatrical release.”

Nani, who played a key role in backing the project, expressed gratitude for the audience’s overwhelming support. He remarked, “People say I made Court a success, but it’s the film that made me one. I am incredibly proud of the team and thankful for the audience’s response.”

The film stars Priyadarshi in the lead role, with a supporting cast that includes Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Rajasekhar Aningi.

The storyline follows Mettu Chandrashekar, played by Harsh Roshan, a watchman’s son who takes up various jobs to support himself. Sridevi Apalla portrays Jabilli, a student from an influential family. Their lives take a drastic turn when Chandrashekar is falsely accused under the POCSO Act, leading to a legal battle driven by caste-driven vendetta orchestrated by Jabilli’s uncle, Mangapathi.

The film, produced with an estimated budget of Rs 4 crore, has gained recognition for its strong storytelling and courtroom sequences, resonating with audiences. Its OTT release is expected to extend its reach beyond theaters, drawing a wider audience to the legal drama.