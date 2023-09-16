‘Cult Mama’ song from ‘Skanda’ to be out on Sep 18th

The expectations have sky-rocketed on Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s crazy Pan India project “Skanda-The Attacker,” after the trailer received a thumping response across the country. The trailer showed Ram in two different looks and the second look astonished everyone. While the trailer showed the action-packed avatar of Ram, the fourth song “Cult Mama” which will be out on September 18th will see his amazing dances, alongside Urvashi Rautela.

The song announcement poster sees Ram in a never-before rugged and massy avatar with a thick beard, wherein Urvashi Rautela looks super-hot in glitzy attire. The background dancers frighten us with unusual make-up.

S Thaman rendered a blockbuster album for the movie and the first three songs received wonderful responses. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Skanda is the most expensive movie for Ram. Sreeleela is the female lead in the movie, where Saiee Manjrekar will be seen in a crucial role.

Santosh Detake is the cinematographer of the movie presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammiraju. “Skanda” will have a Pan India release on September 28th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.