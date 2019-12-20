Dabangg 3 First Day Collection Prediction: Will Salman Movie Mint Gold At Box Office?

Salman Khan's Dabangg is one of the most popular franchises in Indian cinema not just for its success but also for rewriting the box office history with its massive collections. The third instalment of the movie, Dabangg 3 was released today in 4000 plus screens. So what if there are CAA protests across the country, nothing has stopped the makers from releasing the film on the said date. Because they know Salman's star image is beyond all these. As per reports the protests and curfew in certain parts of the country have dented the first day collections, so trade analysts have put opening day predictions at a figure at around 35 crores which are way below Salman's previous release Bharat, which racked up a massive 42 crores on the opening day itself!

The movie has opened to mixed response from the audience as we mentioned in our Dabangg 3 review, the movie is strictly for Salman fans and isn't anything out of the box. However, the actor does play his cop role as the Chulbul Pandey to the T. The best part about the Dabangg franchise is that Salman's role as a happy-go-lucky cop has drawn crowds not only in B and C centre but also multiplexes. So Salman's Dabangg is a thorough mass entertainer but with a touch of class.

Salman Khan is not just a superstar on the big screen but also a successful host on the small screen. Thanks to Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum, Salman is a household name on TV too. In the last decade or so, Salman has become a man with the Midas touch. Most of his movies have been moneyspinners at the box office. His movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan created an all-time record by raking in a whopping Rs 900 crore worldwide. Had the movie run for few more days in theatres, the film could have probably collected as much as Rajamouli's Baahubali which set a new benchmark in Indian Box Office. It's worth mentioning here that Dabangg 3 has also released in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil so one can expect better collections overall.

Dabangg 3 has Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan in key roles. Kannada actor Sudeep plays the evil force in the movie. Let's see if trade analysts' first-day collection prediction for Dabangg 3 comes true.