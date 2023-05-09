Live
Daggubati Abhiram’s debut ‘Ahimsa’ gets a new release date
Noted director Teja introduced many heroes and heroines to TFI and now he is introducing Abhiram Daggubati, brother of Rana Daggubati, as a protagonist with “Ahimsa.” Geetika is the female lead in this movie.
The movie was initially planned to hit screens on April 7, 2023, but was postponed due to some issues. Today, the makers have announced that the movie will be released on June 2, 2023. A new poster with birthday wishes to Abhiram and a release date has been released online. Rajat Bedi, Sadha, Ravi Kale, Kamal Kamaraju, Manoj Tiger, Kalpalatha, Devi Prasad and others played pivotal roles. P Kumar of Anandi Art Creations backed this movie, which has RP Patnaik’s music.
