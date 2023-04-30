Dance Master Chaitanya Commits Suicide Due to Financial Struggles

Dance Master Chaitanya, a renowned choreographer of the popular dance show Dhee, has tragically taken his own life. In a video taken before his death, Chaitanya revealed that he was unable to repay his debts despite his best efforts, leading him to feel that suicide was his only option.

Originally from Uttamwari Palam in the Nellore District, Chaitanya had been working as a dance master in Hyderabad for some time. In his final video, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him by the Dhee show, which had brought him fame and recognition. However, he also stated that the show's earnings were insufficient to cover his debts, and that he felt compelled to look for better-paying work on other shows like Jabardast.

Before taking his life at Club Hotel in Nellore, Chaitanya apologized to his parents, fellow dance masters, and dancers. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the mental and financial challenges faced by many in the entertainment industry, and the urgent need for better support systems to be put in place.