Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Dance Master Chaitanya Commits Suicide Due to Financial Struggles
the tragic suicide of Dance Master Chaitanya, a popular choreographer on the Dhee dance show, who was unable to repay his debts despite his best efforts.
Dance Master Chaitanya, a renowned choreographer of the popular dance show Dhee, has tragically taken his own life. In a video taken before his death, Chaitanya revealed that he was unable to repay his debts despite his best efforts, leading him to feel that suicide was his only option.
Originally from Uttamwari Palam in the Nellore District, Chaitanya had been working as a dance master in Hyderabad for some time. In his final video, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him by the Dhee show, which had brought him fame and recognition. However, he also stated that the show's earnings were insufficient to cover his debts, and that he felt compelled to look for better-paying work on other shows like Jabardast.
Before taking his life at Club Hotel in Nellore, Chaitanya apologized to his parents, fellow dance masters, and dancers. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the mental and financial challenges faced by many in the entertainment industry, and the urgent need for better support systems to be put in place.
RIP #Chaitanya Master 🥺💔😭 pic.twitter.com/oOYvCwv3AW— Allu Prashanth 🪓 (@Alluprashanth9) April 30, 2023