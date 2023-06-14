Dancing sensations Allu Arjun, Sree Leela pairs up together

One of India’s top stars who could dance like magic is none other than mega hero Allu Arjun. His dance moves have always shaken the ground and these days they are becoming trending ‘reels’ on the internet. Coming to heroines, one such dance sensation in recent times is the young seductress Sreeleela. They both are coming together now.



Apparently, Sreeleela is busy with almost eight projects in Tollywood itself right now, taking part in day and night schedules, but then she has joined hands with Allu Arjun for Aha. The OTT platform has shared a teasing picture, asking fans to decode this young sensational lady who has joined hands with Bunny. However, in no time, everyone has come to know that it is none other than Sreeleela.









While the TV commercial featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela is not a pure dance number, it is sure having those graceful moments that will enthral fans. It is being directed by ace commercial filmmaker Trivikram, who has this long-time association with Bunny, while Sreeleela happens to be his heroine in Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram” movie. Let’s see how the OTT platform’s newest ad campaign turns out with these sensational film celebs joining hands.











