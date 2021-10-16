Day One Collections: Most Eligible Bachelor

Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the latest movies in the theatres right now. Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde played the lead roles in the movie. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film is bankrolled by Geetha Arts 2 banner. The film collected a good number at the box office. On the first day, the revenue of the film is giving a lot of hope to the producers.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections at the box office.

Nizam: 1.76 Cr

Ceded 1.10 Cr

East Godavari: 0.30 Cr

West Godavari: 0.28 Cr

Krishna: 0. 31 Cr

Vizag: 0.56 Cr

Guntur: 0.50 Cr

Nellore: 0.23 Cr

Overseas: 235k dollars

The film might have a solid run during the weekend.

Gopi Sunder is the film's music director. The film can become the first hit in Akhil's career.