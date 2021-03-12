Day One Report: Jathi Ratnalu

Among the three releases that hit the screens on Thursday, Jathi Ratnalu is one film that opened to a hit talk. The film has opened to a revenue of 3.82 Cr on the first day in Telugu states. The film is doing well in other areas, including the USA

The following is the detailed box-office report of Jathi Ratnalu on the first day of release in both the Telugu states.

Nizam - 1.45 Cr

Ceded - 0.55 Cr

Uttarandhra - 0.50 Cr

Guntur - 0.39 Cr

East Godavari- 0.29 Cr

West Godavari- 0.28 Cr

Krishna - 0.25 Cr

Nellore - 0.11 Cr

Total - 3.82 Cr

Directed by KV Anudeep, the film is produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner of the Vyjayanthi movie. Faria Abdullah is the new leading lady in the town who made her debut with the film. Radhan scored the film's music.