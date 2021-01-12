Delay in Akhil's next film with Surender Reddy

Akhil Akkineni is currently busy working on the prestigious film Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. The film's shoot will get wrapped up by month end. As soon as it is over, Akhil will start the shoot for his next film, in the direction of Surender Reddy.

Apparently, we learned that there is a delay in the film. The script work is not over and Surender Reddy is yet to lock the final draft. Surender Reddy is making improvements and he is expected to finish it soon. The film was supposed to begin right after the festival but there seems to be more delay in the project hitting the floors.

Surender Reddy's last film is Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and he initially wanted to work with other actors but could not do it. The director hopes to score a big hit with this film.