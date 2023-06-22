Delay in ‘Spy’ trailer; to be released at 6:03 PM today

Spy is an upcoming pan-Indian film starring Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role and Iswarya Menon as the female lead. Noted director Garry BH is making his directorial debut with this movie.



The theatrical trailer for the film was scheduled to release at 11:34 AM today, but the makers have announced a delay in its online release due to technical issues. The trailer is now set to be released at 06:03 PM.

In addition to Nikhil Siddhartha and Iswarya Menon, “Spy” also stars Sanya Thakur, Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, and Jisshu Sen Gupta in key roles. The music has been composed by Sricharan Pakala. Producer K Rajashekhar Reddy has penned the script for Spy, which is set to release on June 29, 2023, in major Indian languages.