“Devara” sets filled with actors from multiple industries 

“NTR30” is a pan Indian biggie and NTR had already shot a couple of schedules for the same. The latest we hear is that actors from multiple industries are on the sets of NTR30 now.



Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is filming his portion. Shine Tom Chacko of "Dasara" fame and Tamil actor Kalaiyarasan are also shooting for the film. Important sequences featuring these other-language actors are currently being shot. NTR will be joining the sets in a day or two, post which an important schedule will commence.