Dhamaka and 18 Pages OTT Streaming Details

This weekend on 23rd December 2022, the Tollywood box office witnessed the debuts of Dhamaka and 18 Pages. Both movies were just released in theatres. Regarding the two movies' online streaming partners, here is a brief summary of 18 Pages and Dhamaka.

As per the official sources of information, Aha Video and Netflix are the OTT partners that 18 Pages has locked down, as has been the case with every later GA2 production endeavor. Their most recent movies have all locked a dual OTT release model. The Dhamaka movie starred Ravi Teja and confirmed Netflix as its exclusive OTT streaming partner. As the movie opened in theatres today, the same was confirmed. When it comes to planning early OTT releases, Netflix is not particularly ambitious. So, if not sooner, at least four weeks from now, we can anticipate the release of both of these movies.