‘Different’ trailer garners buzz ahead of April 18 release

Aiming to push the boundaries of Indian cinema on a global scale, Different—a Hollywood film backed by Telugu producer N.S.V.D. Shankara Rao—is all set to hit screens worldwide on April 18. Produced under the banner of Wonder Brothers International Films Pvt. Ltd., the film brings together a strong ensemble cast and technical team to deliver a gripping cinematic experience.

Directed by Dragon (Uday Bhaskar), Different stars G.N. Nash, Azeez Cheemaruv, Pretty Jo, Sana, and Robert in lead roles. With Leon R. Bhaskar handling the cinematography and Nihal composing the music, the film aims to meet international standards in both visuals and storytelling.

The recently launched trailer has piqued curiosity with its sleek visuals, intense tone, and suspenseful storyline. With sharp editing, atmospheric cinematography, and a haunting score, the trailer hints at a high-quality suspense thriller that transcends regional boundaries.

The makers emphasize that Different is more than just a thriller—it’s a testament to the idea that content-driven cinema can find its audience anywhere in the world. Speaking about the vision behind the project, the team shared that their core belief lies in strong storytelling and audience trust in quality content.

Distributed globally through SKML Motion Pictures, Different is poised to appeal to audiences across segments with its unique narrative style and technical finesse. As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on April 18 to see if this ambitious thriller lives up to its name.