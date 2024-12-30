Dil Raju Meets Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Ahead of 'Game Changer' Pre-Release Event in Vijayawada

Amaravati : Renowned film producer Dil Raju met with Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, on Friday to discuss the upcoming pre-release event of his highly anticipated film, Game Changer. The event is scheduled to take place in Vijayawada on January 4 and 5.

During their meeting, Dil Raju and Pawan Kalyan discussed various aspects of the mega event, with a focus on ensuring its smooth and grand execution. The producer also took the opportunity to address an important issue concerning the pricing of movie tickets, a matter that has been a point of discussion in the state.

Sources suggest that Dil Raju may present proposals to Pawan Kalyan regarding ticket pricing, aiming to resolve concerns that have emerged within the industry. With both Pawan Kalyan's political influence and Dil Raju's stature in the film industry, this meeting could potentially pave the way for new developments in the state’s cinema policies. Fans are eagerly anticipating the Game Changer event, which promises to be one of the biggest celebrations in the Telugu film industry early next year.