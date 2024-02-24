Director Keerthi Kumar reveals interesting details about ‘Chaari 111’

Director Keerthi Kumar, the creative force behind the upcoming film "Chaari 111," recently shared insights into the making of the spy-action comedy and his collaboration with renowned actor Vennela Kishore. Set to hit the screens on March 1st, the film has been generating buzz ahead of its release.

Keerthi Kumar, who made his debut with "Malli Modalaindi," discussed his journey into the film industry. Having initially worked as an editor for TV commercials and corporate films, he transitioned into directing with his debut project.

The genesis of "Chaari 111" can be traced back to Keerthi Kumar's association with Vennela Kishore during the filming of "Malli Modalaindi." The director pitched the idea to Kishore, who not only approved the project without a script narration but also expressed trust in Keerthi Kumar from the outset.

Inspired by the likes of "Pink Panther" and "Johnny English," "Chaari 111" is described as a spy-action comedy. Keerthi Kumar emphasized the importance of casting for a character-driven film and expressed gratitude for having Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma on board. He acknowledged the influence of Telugu films like Chiranjeevi's "Rudranetra" and "Chantabbayi" in shaping the narrative.

Regarding the choice of Murali Sharma for a pivotal role, Keerthi Kumar explained that he sought a serious-looking actor to complement Vennela Kishore's character, who incessantly irritates his boss in the film.

The director shared that "Chaari 111" is intentionally veiled about the villain's identity, attributing it to a narrative twist rather than a marketing strategy. Keerthi Kumar expressed his satisfaction with the film and hinted at the potential for sequels, given the expansive universe created in the movie.

While Keerthi Kumar harbors aspirations to work with a star hero in the future and delve into the realm of action entertainers, he acknowledged the need to prove himself first. As "Chaari 111" awaits its theatrical release on March 1st, audiences are eager to experience the spy-action comedy and witness the collaborative magic between director Keerthi Kumar and the talented Vennela Kishore.