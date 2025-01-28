Director Vassishta excited for ‘Vishwambhara’ music

Director Vassishta excited for ‘Vishwambhara’ musicMegastar Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta Mallidi, is currently under production and generating buzz across the industry. With Trisha Krishnan starring as the leading lady, the film is expected to offer a fresh and visually spectacular cinematic experience.

In a recent Instagram post, director Vassishta Mallidi shared his excitement about the film's musical journey, revealing a candid moment with music composer MM Keeravaani, lyricist Chandrabose, and Chiranjeevi himself, as they worked on the music for the film. The director expressed his gratitude with a heartfelt message: “Thank you so much, sir. Excited for the audience to witness what you and Keeravani Garu have cooked.”

While fans eagerly await the official release date, reports suggest Vishwambhara could hit theaters on May 9, 2025, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

The film features a talented ensemble cast including Ashika Ranganath, Kunal Kapoor, Ramya Pasupaleti, Esha Chawla, and Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri in pivotal roles. Produced by UV Creations, Vishwambhara is expected to be a visual spectacle with a mix of fantasy, drama, and socio-political themes, further elevating Chiranjeevi’s legendary presence in Telugu cinema.