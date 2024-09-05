‘Double Ismart’ early OTT release; raises debate on short theatrical window

The ongoing debate surrounding the theatrical window for Telugu films has gained new momentum with the unexpected early OTT release of Ram Pothineni's latest film, Double Ismart. Fans and regular audiences alike are startled by the short gap between the film's theatrical run and its debut on streaming platforms.





Double Ismart, directed by Puri Jagannath, hit theaters on August 15, 2024, and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Despite mixed reviews, the film was appreciated for its unique sci-fi plot infused with mass elements. Ram's energetic performance helped elevate the movie, but critics noted that the lack of emotional depth and strong writing somewhat undermined the overall impact.





The rapid shift from theaters to OTT has once again sparked debate. Initially, rumors suggested that the movie would stream 45 days after its theatrical release, but it became available in less than half that time. While this early OTT release might delight fans eager to watch it from the comfort of their homes, it raises concerns about how such decisions impact the theatrical experience.



As more Telugu films follow similar patterns, the question remains: Will shorter theatrical windows become the new norm, or will traditional release schedules make a comeback?