Live
- 68 killed in wild animal attacks: Minister
- People of Odisha have a lot of hopes from us: Majhi
- Rs. 247 cr spent for jute bags before polls: Patra
- Subhadra Yojana commitment to women, says Prabhati
- Huge rush to avail of Subhadra Yojana
- Global AI Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy unveils road map
- Indian startup ecosystem witnesses 13 large funding rounds in 2024
- ‘Double Ismart’ early OTT release; raises debate on short theatrical window
- South Korea to strengthen space exploration capabilities to compete in global space race
- Nani’s intense avatar revealed in ‘HIT: The 3rd Case’teaser, set for May 2025 release
Just In
‘Double Ismart’ early OTT release; raises debate on short theatrical window
The ongoing debate surrounding the theatrical window for Telugu films has gained new momentum with the unexpected early OTT release of Ram Pothineni's latest film, Double Ismart.
The ongoing debate surrounding the theatrical window for Telugu films has gained new momentum with the unexpected early OTT release of Ram Pothineni's latest film, Double Ismart. Fans and regular audiences alike are startled by the short gap between the film's theatrical run and its debut on streaming platforms.
Double Ismart, directed by Puri Jagannath, hit theaters on August 15, 2024, and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Despite mixed reviews, the film was appreciated for its unique sci-fi plot infused with mass elements. Ram's energetic performance helped elevate the movie, but critics noted that the lack of emotional depth and strong writing somewhat undermined the overall impact.
The rapid shift from theaters to OTT has once again sparked debate. Initially, rumors suggested that the movie would stream 45 days after its theatrical release, but it became available in less than half that time. While this early OTT release might delight fans eager to watch it from the comfort of their homes, it raises concerns about how such decisions impact the theatrical experience.
As more Telugu films follow similar patterns, the question remains: Will shorter theatrical windows become the new norm, or will traditional release schedules make a comeback?