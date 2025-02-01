Eshwar’s ‘Suryapet Junction’ promises an engaging story and realistic action

After his successful stint in Kothaga Maa Prayanam, actor Eshwar is back in the spotlight with his new film Suryapet Junction, set to release soon. Directed by Rajesh Nadendla, the film also stars Naina Sarwar and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Produced by Anil Kumar Katragadda and N. Srinivasa Rao under the Yoga Lakshmi Art Creations banner, the trailer was launched in a grand event at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad.

During the trailer launch, Eshwar revealed that he had written the story for Suryapet Junction. He shared that the plot revolves around Suryapet and examines how government-provided freebies affect the middle class, often leading them into struggles. “The strong story and relatable theme is what made us confident that the audience will connect with this film,” said Eshwar, praising the director's excellent execution of the narrative.

Naina Sarwar, making her Telugu debut with this film, plays the role of Jyothi. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and hoped that the audience would resonate with the film's subject, particularly the youth.

Producer Anil Kumar Katragadda also praised the cast, especially Eshwar’s dedication to the story and Naina’s remarkable performance despite being new to Telugu cinema. He also highlighted the stellar work of Abhimanyu Singh and other talented actors in the film, along with the music composed by Roshan Saluri and Gaur Hari. The film promises high production value, and the first look will be revealed soon.