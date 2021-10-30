Everytime I get rejected post audition, it breaks my heart: Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma says due to her glamorous avatar of real life, people do not take her seriously as an actress and that she still feels heartbroken when gets rejected after an audition for a project.



Neha said: "I have been working here in the industry for quite some time now but no one takes me seriously as a credible actor because I come from a modelling background."

"According to casting directors I only fit into certain kinds of roles and that is how I get limited. I still audition for every project and when get rejected, it breaks my heart. No one imagines me in a de-glam role and performance-oriented character. Thank God 'Aafat-e-Ishq' happened where I played the role of house help. "My look is just a girl next door and here I got a chance to act and share screen space with credible actors like Deepak, Ila Arunji, Amit among others."

After pursuing fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Neha started modeling and eventually entered the world of cinema. In recent times, she has appeared in web series like 'Illegal', short film 'Vikalp' and finished shooting for the film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. Neha plays the female protagonist named 'Lallo' in the film 'Aafat-e-Ishq' - featuring Amit Sial, Namit Das, Ila Arun - released on Friday on Zee5.