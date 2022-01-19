F3 Team Surprises By Unveiling The Special Video Of This Mega Prince Varun Tej

Mega compound young hero Varun Tej is celebrating his 32nd birthday today and on this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie Ghani unveiled the teaser and surprised all his fans. Even the makers of his F3 movie also treated the netizens by releasing a special video on this special occasion…

Director of F3 movie Anil Ravipudi dropped the special video and wished Varun with a sweet birthday note… Take a look!

He wrote, "Here's a Special birthday video of Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej from #F3Movie". Varun is seen walking down stylishly in suit attire. He threw his briefcase and is seen waving his hands with the currency notes.

This is also the birthday special poster of Varun Tej… He is seen holding a currency note sporting in casual attire.

Anil wished him with this special BTS pic… Varun is seen in a cop attire in all smiles with the director.

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur as the lead actors. Along with them even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about the Ghani movie, Varun Tej is essaying the role of boxer Abdul Ghani Usman aka Ghani while Jagapathi Babu will be seen as Eswarnath and Saiee Manjrekar is the lead actress of this movie. Even Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani are essaying important roles in this movie.

Ghani movie is directed by Kiran Korrapati and is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. This movie will now hit the theatres on 18th March, 2022!

Allu Arjun wished him with a special message… Take a look!

Happy Birthday Varun Tej… Have a blast on this special day!!!