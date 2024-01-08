Few more hours for ‘Devara’ glimpse: Here are the details

It's been a while since Young Tiger NTR graced the big screen, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his return. As a New Year's surprise, the makers finally announced the unveiling of a glimpse, set to release today at 4:05 PM. Adding to the excitement is Jahnvi Kapoor, marking her debut in Tollywood with this film.

Fans and audiences alike are thrilled to catch a glimpse of NTR after this prolonged wait. The recent revelations made by Kalyan Ram in interviews regarding this action-packed drama have only heightened expectations. Today holds the key as everyone eagerly awaits to see what Koratala Siva has in store for them in this two-part saga.

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, and Murali Sharma. Collaboratively produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film has Anirudh Ravichander on board as the music composer. Mark your calendars because the grand release is set for April 5, 2024.