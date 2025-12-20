Fighter Shiva: Blends dreams, suspense, and clean entertainment

Fighter Shiva, a Telugu action-thriller starring Manikanth Kota and Ira Bansal in lead roles, hit theatres on December 19, 2025. Directed by Prabhas Nimmala, the film also features Sunil, Vikas Vasishta, and others in key roles. Let’s check out how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Shiva (Manikanth Kota) is an aspiring film director who dreams of making it big in the industry. As part of his struggle, he approaches producers, one of whom asks him to bring a demo. Shiva shoots a demo film, unaware that it accidentally captures crucial clues related to an ongoing drug racket. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the source of drug supply, and Shiva’s demo unexpectedly becomes a vital piece of evidence. With suspicious links emerging, Shiva comes under police scrutiny despite having no connection to the crime. Will Shiva prove his innocence, and will his dream of becoming a director finally come true? The film unfolds these questions through a suspense-driven narrative.

Performances:

Manikanth Kota delivers a confident and mature performance, especially impressive given that this is his debut. He portrays Shiva’s ambition and vulnerability convincingly. Ira Bansal shines as an aspiring actress, and her chemistry with Manikanth works well on screen. Sunil entertains in a police role, bringing both intensity and ease. Supporting actors Vikas Vasishta, Meesala Lakshman, and Abhay Bethiganti perform effectively within their character arcs.

Technicalities:

Director Prabhas Nimmala deserves full credit for presenting the film as a gripping crime thriller with a tight screenplay. The character design and narrative flow keep the audience invested. Gautam Raviram’s songs and background score elevate key moments and serve as a major highlight. Editor RM Vishwanath Kuchanapalli ensures crisp pacing with no unnecessary shots, maintaining consistent tension.

Analysis:

Positioned as a crime thriller with an emotional core, Fighter Shiva stands out as a neatly packaged, engaging, and family-friendly cinematic experience. Backed by solid production values from producers Narasimha Goud and Ramesh Unnam, Fighter Shiva is a clean, engaging thriller suitable for family audiences. With no vulgarity and a constant sense of suspense about what happens next, the film keeps viewers thrilled throughout, making it a satisfying watch for fans of crime dramas.

Rating: 3/5