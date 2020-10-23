Flop Telugu director gets a second chance in Bollywood!

Director Ashok who made his debut in Telugu with the film Pilla Zamindar failed to make it big in Tollywood. Except for the film Bhaagamathie, he did not score any other hit. The director later went to Bollywood for the remake of the same film. Titled Durgavati, the remake of Bhaagamathie is on cards, with Bhumi Pedneker playing the lead role. Now, even before the release of the film, the director grabbed a second chance in Hindi cinema.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is gearing up to announce his next film as a producer. Ashok will direct the film titled Uff. It is going to be a silent movie. Billed to be a silent comic thriller, the film features Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi.

Ashok's current movie Duragavati is produced by Akshay Kumar. More details about the film will come out soon.